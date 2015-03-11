James, Cavaliers manhandle Mavericks

DALLAS -- Did the Cleveland Cavaliers turn in their most impressive win of the season when they routed the Dallas Mavericks by 33 points Tuesday night?

“No, just the most recent one,” Cleveland forward LeBron James said. “Obviously, we played a great game. The best thing about tonight, we played 48 minutes tonight, we shared the ball offensively, we moved the ball, we pushed the ball, we defended and we played a great game.”

James scored 27 points, and the Cavaliers sustained their recent mastery of Western Conference opponents by slamming the Mavericks 127-94 at American Airlines Center.

The Cavaliers (41-25) won for the 12th time in their past 13 games against the deeper West, and they appear to be peaking with the regular season winding down. Cleveland is an NBA-best 22-5 since Jan. 15.

James has tortured the Mavericks since losing to Dallas in the 2011 NBA Finals. The four-time MVP knocked down 10 of 14 shots, including four of six 3-point attempts, and added eight assists and seven rebounds. He became the Cavaliers’ all-team leader in assists, surpassing Mark Price.

While James was the catalyst in another blowout win, he didn’t do it alone.

Related Coverage Preview: Cavaliers at Mavericks

Point guard Kyrie Irving had 22 points, and shooting guard J.R. Smith drained five 3-pointers and scored 21 points. Power forward Kevin Love recorded his team-best 33rd double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Center Timofey Mozgov scored 17 as all five Cleveland starters finished in double figures.

“I thought the starters played great,” Cavs coach David Blatt said. “And I thought the guys -- I like to call them second starters -- I thought they played great, too.”

The Cavaliers’ prowess from downtown helped turn a 14-point lead at the break into a blowout in the second half. Cleveland made 15 of 32 shots from beyond the arc, its 27th game with at least 10 3-pointers.

The Mavericks (41-25) opened a five-game homestand by continuing to slide. Dallas lost for the fifth time in seven games, falling behind the San Antonio Spurs into seventh place in the West.

“We have an understanding that our conference is so competitive and so close, in two weeks we could be a three seed, and in two weeks we could be the 10th seed,” Mavs forward Chandler Parsons said. “So we obviously know that in the back of our minds we control our own destiny. So we just have to get it together and finish these last games strong. We will be playing our best basketball going into the playoffs.”

The Cavaliers play at San Antonio on Thursday in another matchup that is personal to James. The Spurs overpowered Miami in the last year’s NBA Finals, ending James’ four-year stay with the Heat.

James isn’t only one looking forward to the test against the Spurs.

“This road trip is very important,” Irving said. “We had a good team win tonight and handled our business. Now we have to go to San Antonio, who has been playing extremely well so far.”

Parsons scored a team-high 18 in his second game back since returning from an ankle injury. Shooting guard Monta Ellis had 17 points, and center Amar‘e Stoudemire scored 15 off the bench. Power forward Dirk Nowitzki (13 points) endured a miserable 3-of-10 showing from the floor.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said he was “sick to my stomach” after watching his team’s performance.

“After the first quarter, it was our worst performance of the year, just flat out,” he said. “We just did a horrible job, and I‘m taking full responsibility for what happened the last three quarters. That’s a horrible job of coaching these guys and preparing them.”

After a costly turnover to end the first quarter, James opened the second period with a pair of 3-pointers, and the Cavaliers took control. Irving and Smith heated up as well, and Cleveland rode into halftime up 67-53. That Cavs trio combined for 49 points on 18-of-29 shooting in the half, 7-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Parsons had 10 of his 15 first-half points during a wild first quarter that ended with a Dallas flurry for a 31-26 lead. The Mavericks had spurts of 10-0 and 11-1, while the Cavs answered with 11-0 and 7-0 runs.

NOTES: Cavs F LeBron James broke the team’s all-time assist record with his first helper of the night. James ended the game with 4,214 assists. Mark Price held the old mark of 4,206. ... Mavs F Al-Farouq Aminu left in the first half with a left shoulder injury and did not return. ... The Mavericks showed a video tribute to Cleveland F Shawn Marion, who played five years in Dallas and is retiring after this season. “I’ve had a wonderful career,” said Marion, a critical piece of Dallas’ 2011 championship team. “It’s not quite over yet, but I think it’s time.” ... Marion (hip) didn’t play, but he could return by the end of Cleveland’s four-game road trip. ... James and Cleveland F Kevin Love entered the game owning the top two scoring averages against Dallas since the 2011-12 season. ... Dallas G Devin Harris returned after missing two games with a hand injury.