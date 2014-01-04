Preview: Cavaliers at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will try to build upon their biggest win of the season when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday in the opener of a four-game homestand. The Nets were 0-2 on a challenging road trip and continuing to look like a defeated team in a visit to Oklahoma City on Thursday before rallying from a 16-point second-half deficit and winning 95-93 on Joe Johnson’s buzzer-beater. It was just the second win in the last eight games for Brooklyn, but perhaps something to build upon.

“That’s a good way to start the new year,” Nets guard Deron Williams, who had a game-high 29 points, told reporters. While Johnson was delivering heroics, the Cavaliers were plodding through an 87-81 overtime win at home against Orlando, snapping a six-game losing streak. Playing without All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who was out with a bruised left knee, Cleveland shot just 34.4 percent but had enough in the end to finish the skid.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (11-21): Irving did work out Thursday but will not travel with the team and has been ruled out for Saturday’s contest. The team’s leader in scoring at 22.2 points, who missed 38 games in his first two seasons due to various injuries, Irving was sorely missed against the Magic as Cleveland finished regulation with only 79 points. Veteran Jarrett Jack did an admirable job as the replacement starter, finishing with 14 points and a season-high seven assists in a season-high 42 minutes.

ABOUT THE NETS (11-21): One win won’t completely turn around Brooklyn’s difficult campaign, but the fact that Williams was able to dominate on the offensive end was a positive sign. Williams is shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc in the eight wins of which he has been a part, but is producing a 42-percent mark and a 36.6 percent showing in the 13 losses in which he has played. The Nets can also hope that the game-winner gets Johnson going, as the veteran shooting guard has been held to single digits in four straight games for the first time since 2002-03.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Four of Cleveland’s last eight games have gone to overtime.

2. Williams played just 22 minutes as he recovered from a sprained ankle in the first meeting between the teams, a 98-94 Cleveland win at home on Oct. 30.

3. The Cavaliers are an NBA-worst 2-14 on the road.

PREDICTION: Nets 93, Cavaliers 85