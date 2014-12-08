Preview: Cavaliers at Nets

Cleveland can extend its winning streak to seven games for the first time since LeBron James’ first stint with the team when it visits Brooklyn on Monday. The Cavaliers ran their current surge to six with an impressive 105-91 win at Toronto in the second half of a back-to-back set on Friday. James had 24 points and 13 assists as Cleveland’s winning streak matched its longest since an eight-game run near the end of the 2009-10 season.

After surviving an overtime affair with San Antonio on Wednesday in the opener of a three-game homestand, the Nets offered little resistance in a 98-75 loss to Atlanta two nights later. Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Joe Johnson had 12 but no other Brooklyn player reached double figures. The Nets have gone 11 straight games without reaching 100 points within regulation after recording triple digits in six of their first seven contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (11-7): James’ 13 assists represent a season high and provides the latest example of how dangerous Cleveland can be when the superstar is distributing the basketball at an increased rate. He is averaging 10.2 assists during the winning streak, during which the Cavaliers have scored at least 105 points on five occasions. The four-time MVP has made only 4-of-20 3-pointers over the last five games but has 799 for his Cleveland career, four behind franchise leader Mark Price.

ABOUT THE NETS (8-10): Lopez was the one bright spot in the loss to Atlanta but will miss at least four games due to a back strain. Brooklyn announced the injury Sunday and said that Lopez - who is averaging 19.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over his last three games - will be re-evaluated in a week. Kevin Garnett may slide to the center position while backups Mason Plumlee and Jerome Jordan figure to get a notable increase in playing time.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton, are scheduled to be in attendance.

2. Cavaliers F Kevin Love has four straight double-doubles.

3. Brooklyn has won five straight meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 102, Nets 97