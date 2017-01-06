Preview: Cavaliers at Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers own the best record in the Eastern Conference and look to maintain it as they embark on a season-high, six-game road trip that begins with Friday's visit to the Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland is looking to bounce back from a 106-94 home loss to Chicago on Wednesday that followed a string of 13 wins in 15 games.

Point guard Kyrie Irving (hamstring) has missed the last three games and is listed as questionable for the contest against the Nets. Power forward Kevin Love (illness) also is questionable after sitting out the loss to Chicago, but Channing Frye is ready to pick up the slack after averaging 14.5 points and making seven 3-pointers over his last two games. The Cavaliers also will have a new addition en route as they reportedly acquired swingman Kyle Korver from Atlanta on Thursday night. Brooklyn dropped a 121-109 road decision to Indiana on Thursday for its fourth straight loss and ninth in 11 games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (26-8): LeBron James also is dealing with an illness, but he fought through a head cold and contributed 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Bulls. James recently hinted that the squad needs more outside shooting production with guard J.R. Smith (thumb) sidelined, and Cleveland management listened by pursuing Korver, a 3-point specialist. The veteran, who is averaging 9.5 points this season, has knocked down 1,952 3-pointers during his 14-year career.

ABOUT THE NETS (8-26): Center Brook Lopez attempts to hide his frustration with his young teammates, but it isn't always possible, and he spoke out after Thursday's loss. "We have to trust each other, and we have to want to play hard every night," Lopez told reporters. "That's how you turn this around. Our first unit didn't have energy and didn't come out and compete. Our second unit brought the energy." Lopez scored just 12 points against the Pacers and is averaging 12.3 on 14-of-39 shooting over his last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers have won eight of the last 10 meetings, including a 119-99 home victory on Dec. 23.

2. Brooklyn SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) sat out against the Pacers and also may miss Friday's game.

3. Swingman Mike Dunleavy reportedly is headed to Atlanta as part of the deal for Korver.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 115, Nets 102