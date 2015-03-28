Nets knock off Cavaliers

NEW YORK - The NBA regular season has wound down to a precious few games, making every contest down the stretch critical for those involved in a fight for a playoff spot.

The Brooklyn Nets, one of those squads in the middle of a donnybrook for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, performed like a desperate team Friday night against LeBron James and the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It was a great collective team effort,” said forward Joe Johnson, who paced a balanced scoring attack with 20 points and nine assists, leading the Nets to a critical 106-98 victory over the Cavaliers at the Barclays Center.

“That’s what we needed,” said Johnson, who rebounded from sub-par five-point performance Wednesday night in a win over Charlotte. “We did a great job of making them work for shots. I thought our bench did a great job. I think we took ownership of every possession down the stretch.”

The victory, the fourth in five games for the Nets, enabled Brooklyn (31-40) to keep pace with Boston and Indiana for eighth place in the tightly contested NBA Eastern Conference standings. Four teams, Charlotte being the fourth, are all separated by1 1/2 games. The Nets, who got 20 points and nine rebounds from center Brook Lopez, still trail the Celtics by a half-game.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cavaliers (47-27), who had been playing excellent basketball of late, winning 10 of 12 entering the contest as they try to nail down the No. 2 spot in the conference standings. It also snapped an eight-game winning streak that the Cavs owned over the Nets with LeBron James in the lineup.

The Cavs got a game-high 26 points from guard Kyrie Irving and a very quiet 24 points from James. Forward Kevin Love added 18 points before fouling out in the closing seconds.

Besides Johnson and Lopez, the Nets received 18 points from guard Bojan Bogdanovic off the bench. The Nets’ reserves made a huge impact, as guard Jarrett Jack and guard Alan Anderson also came through as non-starters with 16 and 13 points, respectively. The Nets’ bench outscored the Cavaliers’ reserves by a 54-20 margin.

“That’s the way you win in this league,” Nets head coach Lionel Hollins said. “You need everyone to step up. That’s what this game is all about. If someone isn’t playing well, someone else has to come along. The best guys can’t play well all the time. I think we kept scoring throughout the game and they then stopped scoring in the fourth quarter and we took advantage. It was a big team victory.”

The Nets also made 11 straight free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.

“We just didn’t play well,” Cavaliers first-year head coach David Blatt said. “We didn’t play like ourselves tonight. None of this resembled the way we’ve have been playing. We didn’t play with our real passion and energy. We didn’t play particularly smart. Brooklyn took advantage of that.”

Blatt said that he knew that the Nets would play with a sense of desperation.

“We knew that we were going to play against a team that very badly needed to win,” Blatt said. “We talked about that in pregame. We just have to focus our attention and get back to playing our style of basketball.”

Although Nets guard Deron Williams wasn’t a major factor down the stretch, scoring just five points and dishing off for five assists in 22 minutes, he realized the importance of the win.

“It’s definitely satisfying to be able to take care of business at home,” Williams said. “We’ve talked a lot about it lately what every game means to us. So this is a big win for us.”

Hollins agreed.

“It was a home victory, which was big for us,” said Hollins, whose team improved to 13-20 at home. “We played well at home against a good team. There were a lot of good points about this one.”

NOTES: The Nets announced the signing of veteran F Earl Clark to a 10-day contract. He got immediate playing time and scored seven points in 11 minutes in the second half. The 6-foot-10 Clark was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the first round (14th pick) of the 2009 NBA Draft and has made stops in five cities, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 254 games during his five-year career. He recently played for Shandong in the Chinese Basketball Association, where he was averaging 26.7 points and 10 rebounds per game. Clark, a New Jersey native, played at Louisville. ... Nets F Thaddeus Young, who has been solid since coming to Brooklyn in the trade that sent C Kevin Garnett back to Minnesota, missed the game Friday night with a left knee strain. There is no timetable for Young’s return. ... The Cavs had been firing on all cylinders as they try to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs entered Friday night with 10 wins in their last 12 to pull three games ahead of the Chicago Bulls with nine games left. Friday’s loss left them 2 1/2 games ahead of the Bulls with eight games remaining. ... Cavs G J.R. Smith has found a home in Cleveland. Since the trade to the Cavs by the Knicks on Jan. 5, Smith has averaged nearly 14 points and at least three 3-pointers per game as the starting shooting guard next to Kyrie Irving. Smith was once the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year with the Knicks.