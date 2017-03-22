Preview: Cavaliers at Nuggets

Kyrie Irving looks for his 20th consecutive 20-point outing when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Irving poured in 46 points during Sunday's 125-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers for his third 40-point effort of the campaign.

Cleveland is playing the third game of a stretch in which six of seven are on the road as it attempts to protect its lead in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers hold a two-game edge over the Boston Celtics and their lone home contest during the stretch is against the third-place Washington Wizards. Denver lost back-to-back tilts to the Houston Rockets and is battling the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hope to get forwards Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Wilson Chandler (groin) back from injuries as the Cleveland game is followed by a stretch in which six of seven games are on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (46-23): Center Tristan Thompson is expected to be available to stretch his NBA-best consecutive games streak to 440. Thompson had two teeth loosened after being elbowed by Lakers forward Julius Randle on Sunday and the Los Angeles team dentist placed his teeth back in place and fit him with braces for the next few weeks. "I've been very lucky and fortunate," Thompson told reporters. "You play enough basketball games, stuff like this happens. It's just part of the game. We've got guys here to fix it up and get you back on the court."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (33-37): Swingman Will Barton has been superb while averaging 22.8 points and making 16 3-pointers over the past four games. The hot stretch occurred with Barton receiving more playing time due to the injuries to Gallinari and Chandler and follows a span in which he scored in single digits in five straight games. Center Nikola Jokic recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists during Monday's 125-124 loss to the Rockets and has eight double-doubles in the past 10 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers won three straight meetings, including a 125-109 victory on Feb. 11.

2. Denver SG Gary Harris scored a career-best 28 points on Monday and scored 20 or more in four of the last seven contests.

3. Cleveland swingman Kyle Korver (foot) will likely sit out his eighth straight game.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 106, Nuggets 101