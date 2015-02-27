Preview: Cavaliers at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look to increase their home winning streak over Cleveland to 10 games when they host the Cavaliers on Friday. Cleveland hasn’t won at Indiana since Jan. 29, 2010, and fell to the Pacers this season 103-99 on Feb. 6. The Cavaliers are red-hot entering the contest with 18 wins in 20 games after beating the Golden Warriors on Thursday, while Indiana has won six of its past eight games.

Cleveland continued its strong play with the 110-99 win over the Warriors as forward LeBron James scored a season-best 42 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. James averaged just 18.5 points over the previous two games before turning it up a notch against Golden State. The Pacers are at home for eight of their next nine games and see the homestand as an opportunity to make a move in terms of landing an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (37-22): Despite the statement win against Golden State, Cleveland got a scare when All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving injured his left shoulder in the third quarter and headed to the locker room. Irving returned early in the fourth quarter but stayed in Cleveland to get an MRI exam and is listed as doubtful against the Pacers. Irving scored 24 points on 6-of-17 shooting in the contest and is averaging 21.3 points in four games since the All-Star break.

ABOUT THE PACERS (23-34): All-Star forward Paul George (broken leg) participated in his first full practice Thursday and Indiana remains hopeful the standout will return soon. George suggested to reporters that home games on March 14 and 16 are in his target range, but he admitted there are some hurdles to overcome before that can happen. “Aug. 1, right after it happened, I didn’t think I’d be here right now,” George told reporters. “I’m happy to be practicing again. Just running gives me a smile.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers rallied from 13 points down on Feb. 6 to keep their home streak against the Cavaliers intact.

2. Cleveland F Shawn Marion (hip) will miss his fifth straight game.

3. Indiana coach Frank Vogel is tied with Larry Brown (190) for most wins in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 109, Pacers 102