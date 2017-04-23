Preview: Cavaliers at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers suffered one of the worst collapses in NBA playoff history and attempt to avoid a four-game sweep when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Indiana built a 26-point, third-quarter lead in Game 3 before the Cavaliers rallied to deliver the third-largest comeback victory in postseason history.

Cleveland also overcame the largest halftime deficit (25 points) to post its third straight win in the series and was led by forward LeBron James, who recorded 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. "LeBron willed us home, 41, 12 and 13, played the whole second half," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters. "That's what playoff basketball is all about. You got to be willing to sacrifice and lay it on the line to win a game, and that's what he did for us." The Pacers were stunned after the 119-114 loss as they went from being on the verge of making it a series to basically having no chance "'Do you want to go home or not?' That's the mentality," Indiana swingman C.J. Miles told reporters. "That's how you get over it. 'Do you want to keep playing?' That's pretty much the only thing you can take into the next game."

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: James (5,669) moved into third place on the NBA's postseason scoring list -- passing Kobe Bryant -- with his latest big outing and is averaging 32.7 points, 10.7 assists and 9.7 rebounds in the series. He knocked down six 3-pointers as Cleveland went 21-of-44 from 3-point range with swingman Kyle Korver and shooting guard J.R. Smith also making four apiece. Point guard Kyrie Irving had just 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting in Game 3 after averaging 30 points over the first two games.

ABOUT THE PACERS: Forward Paul George is averaging 32.3 points in the series and his 97 points through the first three games prompted memories of former Indiana scoring star Reggie Miller, who tallied 95 in the first three games of the 1994-95 postseason. George had 36 points and a postseason career-best 15 rebounds in Game 3 for the Pacers' first 30-point, 15-rebound showing since Jermaine O'Neal contributed 37 points and 15 rebounds in the 2006 first-round series against the then-New Jersey Nets. Point guard Jeff Teague is among the players talking the good fight, saying "we're playing for pride now. We're all competitors in here and we all believe in one another. We're not getting swept."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers were last swept in a playoff series in 1982 when the Boston Celtics registered a three-game, first-round sweep.

2. Indiana C Myles Turner is just 11-of-34 shooting in the series.

3. Backup PF Channing Frye was a big Game 3 contributor for Cleveland with 13 points in 19 minutes.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 116, Pacers 113