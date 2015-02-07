Pacers end Cavaliers’ winning streak

INDIANAPOLIS -- With standout swingman Paul George possibly sidelined for the entire season with a broken right leg, it has been a frustrating season for the Indiana Pacers.

But for at least one night, the Pacers shed some of that frustration.

Indiana used a four-point play from guard George Hill with 1:26 remaining to take the lead, then held on for a 103-99 victory over Cleveland on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, snapping the Cavaliers’ 12-game winning streak.

Indianapolis native Hill, who made four free throws during the final 12.4 seconds, finished with 20 points. Former Cavaliers guard C.J. Miles led Indiana (19-32) with 26 points, and forward David West added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

“We attacked them,” West said of a second half in which the Pacers, who have won two straight, outscored Cleveland 56-44. “It was a good night for us. We wanted to compete and get a win against a quality opponent at home. I thought we also limited their offensive rebounds, which is a real strength of theirs.”

Guard Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers (31-21) with a game-best 29 points, and forward LeBron James added 25, but it was not enough to carry Cleveland to what would have been a franchise-tying 13th consecutive victory.

It marks the ninth consecutive regular-season Pacers’ victory against the Cavaliers in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where Cleveland has not won since Jan. 29, 2010. It also marks only the fifth time this season all five Indiana starters reached double figures.

Forward Solomon Hill had 11 points and center Roy Hibbert added 10.

“It’s very nice to be able to have George Hill and David West in pick and roll situations like we did tonight,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said, noting that Hill, who has missed 39 games because of injuries, is such an important part of the Pacers’ offense.

“You have to remember that before Paul George and Lance Stephenson emerged as stars, George and David were our late-game package. Before Lance was in the rotation, they were the two guys that carried us. The other key is that this game was about staying close and hanging with it, knowing that Cleveland played last night.”

Back-to-back field goals by James pushed the Cavaliers into an 81-72 lead with 8:20 remaining, prompting an Indiana timeout. The Pacers countered with a 9-0 run to tie it at 81, then used a 3-pointer from Miles to capture an 84-83 lead.

“I got a few easy baskets, and then I was able to get to the free throw line,” Miles said of his 16-point fourth quarter. “I got some easy looks, which helped. I stayed confident. It also meant a lot to me knowing that this was one of the hottest teams in the league, a team I played for. This is big for our confidence.”

Led by Irving and guard J.R. Smith, Cleveland increased its eight-point halftime lead to 65-54 with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. Indiana forward Luis Scola scored with 3:09 left in the period, cutting the deficit to 69-63. A field goal by Hibbert in the period’s closing seconds pulled Indiana to within 70-67 with 12 minutes to go.

”I thought we had a really good chance to win this game tonight, but they played an excellent game,“ James said. ”I watch a lot of their games, and they normally don’t make shots like they did tonight. They have been in a lot of wars, and a lot of those guys are battle tested.

“George Hill played a very good game, and then late, we didn’t execute like I believe we’re capable of doing. We gave up too many points, 36 of them in the fourth quarter, and a lot of them were free throws.”

James said he came out if the game with 12 seconds left because of a sore ankle but also said he is fine.

Cleveland coach David Blatt said he sensed his team was fatigued in the fourth quarter after playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

“We didn’t have the same energy and umph that we have had,” Blatt said. “We knew Indiana would play hard and compete, and they did. George Hill coming back obviously has really helped them. I didn’t feel like our guys were under any extra pressure because of the winning streak. If anything, it was playing a back to back with the second game on the road.”

Irving’s 3-pointer just ahead of the halftime buzzer gave the Cavaliers a 55-47 lead through 24 minutes. Irving and James each scored 16 first-half points, combining to make 13 of 24 field-goal attempts.

Cleveland, which shot 51.2 percent in the opening half (22 of 43), including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, led by as many as 13 during the first two quarters.

The Cavaliers also outrebounded the Pacers 22-17 in the first half, getting five each from James, forward Kevin Love and forward Tristan Thompson. West led Indiana in the first half with 14 points and seven rebounds. George Hill added 10 points and five assists.

The Pacers had 14 assists and two turnovers in the opening two quarters while the Cavaliers had 11 assists and four turnovers.

Cleveland scored the game’s first four points and never trailed in first-half action.

NOTES: The Cavaliers were without C Anderson Varejao (ruptured left Achilles tendon). ... Indiana played without F/C Lavoy Allen (sore right knee), C Ian Mahinmi (right ankle sprain) and G/F Paul George (broken right leg). ... Pacers coach Frank Vogel said it’s possible that Allen and Mahinmi will return before the All-Star break, but there is a chance they might not. After facing the Cavs, Indiana has three more games before the break. ... Vogel also said G George Hill will continue to play in seven-minute segments as he recovers from a groin strain that sidelined him from Jan. 2 through Jan. 21. Including a left knee injury that Hill suffered in late October, he has played in only 11 of 50 games. ... The Central Division-leading Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 12 on Thursday night, getting 24 points from F Kevin Love in a 105-94 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. ... In F LeBron James (26.1) and G Kyrie Irving (21.6), Cleveland has two of the NBA’s top 12 scorers, including two of the top three in the Eastern Conference. ... Love entered as the league’s No. 8 rebounder (10.5). ... The Cavaliers defeated Indiana 109-97 in Cleveland, getting a combined 52 points from Love and Irving.