Hill leads Pacers over short-handed Cavaliers

INDIANAPOLIS -- With Paul George sidelined through the first 58 games with a broken leg and Lance Stephenson now playing in Charlotte, Indiana Pacers guard George Hill has become a centerpiece instead of a complementary player.

Hill, an Indianapolis native, shined in his expanded role Friday night, producing his first career triple-double, leading the Pacers to a 93-86 victory against the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers on in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Hill finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists on a night when Cleveland played without All-Stars LeBron James (rest) and Kyrie Irving (left shoulder).

“Toward the last timeout, my teammates were saying, ”One more rebound,“ and I said, ” For what?“ Hill said of reaching the triple-double. ”They told me they were going to box out and let me go get the rebound.

“I said thank you. It is part of the game. I will take it, but the most important thing is that we won the game. It is a great achievement, but you cannot do it by yourself.”

It marked the 10th consecutive time Indiana has beaten Cleveland in a regular season game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Pacers also finished February 7-2.

“It is nice to see George Hill answer a lot of the criticism he took last year,” said Pacers coach Frank Vogel, who became Indiana’s winningest NBA coach with his 191st victory, one more than Larry Brown.

“We know what kind of great basketball player George Hill is. He showed tonight that he is coming. He shows it on the offensive end and on the defensive end. He is a complete basketball player.”

Vogel downplayed his milestone victory.

“I would not have imagined it,” Vogel said, “I am grateful, but we all know that Slick Leonard (ABA Pacers) is the all-time winningest coach. To be mentioned in the same conversation with Larry Brown, Larry Bird and Rick Carlisle is special to me. This franchise is special to me.”

The Cavaliers (37-23), now 2-9 when James does not play, used an 11-0 run to cut Indiana’s lead to 85-81 with 1:35 remaining.

But Indiana guard Rodney Stuckey, who scored 19, made a 3-pointer with 1:14 to play, creating an 88-81 advantage.

Guard J.R. Smith had 21 for the Cavaliers.

“Missing Kyrie and LeBron, we needed to make open shots over the top,” said Cavs coach David Blatt, whose team was 33 of 92 from the field, 35.9 percent. “We needed to make some of those shots from distance, and we didn‘t.”

A CJ Miles 3-pointer with 5:46 remaining extended the Indiana lead to 83-70, essentially eliminating the Cavaliers’ chances to win without James and Irving.

“It really helps us to finally have guys healthy and guys in the right spots,” said Miles, who had 13 points. Forward David West added 12.

The Pacers (24-34) outscored the Cavaliers 23-16 during the third quarter to lead 74-61 with 12 minutes remaining.

“It was one of those nights,” Cavs forward Kevin Love said. “We missed some shots on good looks at the end. I felt like we could have won the game.”

Indiana extended a six-point halftime lead to 70-57 on a Miles 3-pointer with 4:05remaining in the third quarter, prompting a Cleveland timeout.

At that point, the Pacers were 7 of 11 from the field in the quarter before missing their final four attempts in the period.

Miles had seven third-quarter points for the Pacers, who were 8 of 13 from the line in the period. Guard Iman Shumpet had 10 of Cleveland’s points in the quarter.

Fueled by a 32-point second quarter, Indiana seized a 51-45 halftime lead when Stuckey sank a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left before intermission.

The Pacers outscored the Cavaliers 32-17 in second-quarter action, making 12 of 23 field goal attempts and outrebounding Cleveland, 16-10.

With Smith making all three of his attempts from 3-point range and scoring 11 points, Cleveland led 28-19 through one quarter.

NOTES: The Cavaliers were without F LeBron James (rest), G Kyrie Irving (shoulder), G/F Shawn Marion (left hip strain) and C Anderson Varejao (ruptured left Achilles). ... G Matthew Dellavedova started at point guard for Irving, and F J.R. Smith started at forwad in place of James. ... The Pacers were without F Paul George (broken right leg). ... At 102.7 points per game, Cleveland ranks eighth in NBA scoring. Indiana ranks 24th at 96.1 points per game. ... The Pacers began a four-game homestand and play eight of their next nine in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... Indiana rallied from a 13-point deficit on Feb. 6 to defeat the Cavaliers 103-99 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... The Pacers and Cavaliers will play againon March 30 in Cleveland.