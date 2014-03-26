Preview: Cavaliers at Pistons

One team’s already slim playoff hopes will take a hit Wednesday when the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams technically are still alive for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, but they’re running out of time to make a move. Cleveland is 4 1/2 games behind eighth-place Atlanta and Detroit is another game back with each team having 10-to-12 games to play.

The Cavaliers have won two straight following a four-game skid and kept their dwindling postseason hopes alive with a 102-100 home win over Toronto on Tuesday. “It was a good win by our guys,” Cleveland coach Mike Brown said. “In a game like that, maybe earlier in the season we might have lost. … Our guys found a way to win.” The Pistons had won seven straight in the series before the Cavaliers’ 93-89 win at Detroit on Feb. 12.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (28-44): Cleveland’s chances of catching the Hawks aren’t good without point guard Kyrie Irving, who might miss the remainder of the season with a strained biceps tendon. Second-year guard Dion Waiters has upped his production in Irving’s absence, though, averaging 23.8 points in five games since the injury. Tristan Thompson, who recorded his second double-double in three games Tuesday, had a huge night in the most recent meeting with the Pistons, racking up 25 points and 15 rebounds.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (26-44): Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak with a 114-94 win at Utah on Monday as big men Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe dominated inside. The Pistons won’t have as much of an edge inside against a physical Cleveland frontcourt, so they might need to continue their hot outside shooting after going 9-of-17 from 3-point range against the Jazz. They’ll also need point guard Brandon Jennings to continue his upward trend — he has averaged 17 points the past two games after being held scoreless Friday at Phoenix.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The matchup features five of the top 10 rebounders in the Eastern Conference — Drummond (12.8), Anderson Varejao (9.9), Thompson (9.3), Monroe (9.2) and Spencer Hawes (8.4).

2. Drummond is second in the league with 48 double-doubles, trailing only Minnesota’s Kevin Love (55).

3. The Cavaliers have shot 50 percent or better from the field in four of their last five games, averaging 102 points over that stretch.

PREDICTION: Pistons 104, Cavaliers 102