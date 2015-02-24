Preview: Cavaliers at Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to continue their winning ways when they conclude their four-game road swing against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The Cavs have won 16 of their last 18 - including convincing victories over the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks after the All-Star Break - to pull within a half-game of the Chicago Bulls atop the Central Division. Cleveland is 6-2 in its last eight road games and hopes to down the Pistons for the second time in less than a month at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Detroit looks to extend its winning streak to three games after impressive victories over the Wizards and Bulls last week. The Pistons made some noise at the trade deadline by bringing in Reggie Jackson from Oklahoma City and Tayshaun Prince from Boston for his second tour of duty in Detroit after winning an NBA championship with the club in 2004. The Pistons have scored 100 or more points in each of their last three wins as they hope to catch the Brooklyn Nets in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7:30 p.m ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (35-22): LeBron James scored 18 points in the 101-83 win over the New York Knicks to pass Allen Iverson for 22nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 24,383. J.R. Smith tallied 17 points and Iman Shumpert dished out seven assists in their first game back at Madison Square Garden since being traded to Cleveland in early January. Veteran center Kendrick Perkins is set to join Cleveland after finalizing his buyout with the Utah Jazz and could make his debut on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-33): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope poured in a game-high 26 points and Andre Drummond added 18 points and 16 rebounds for his 31st double-double in the 106-89 win over Washington. Jackson overcame an 0-of-8 start from the floor to finish with 17 points in his debut on Sunday. “When we first took him out he was throwing up on the sideline,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “He had so much nervous energy, but then in the second half he looked like the guy we traded for.”

1. The Cavaliers have won four of the last five meetings with the Pistons.

2. Drummond has pulled down 36 rebounds in his last two outings.

3. Cleveland has knocked down 26 3-pointers in its last two games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 107