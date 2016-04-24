Preview: Cavaliers at Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to dominate Detroit in the postseason and look to finish off a four-game sweep of the host Pistons in Sunday’s first-round contest. Cleveland has won 11 consecutive playoff games against Detroit, one off the postseason record held by the Los Angeles Lakers, who defeated the Seattle SuperSonics in 12 straight playoff games from 1980-89.

The Cavaliers took the commanding 3-0 lead with a 101-91 victory on Friday when point guard Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and forwards LeBron James and Kevin Love each scored 20. “I think right now we’re in a great flow as far as us three,” James told reporters. “When we’re on the floor we understand what we want individually and as a team. Guys are picking their spots.” Being swept would leave Detroit with 10 consecutive playoff losses since a victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference finals. Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson is averaging just 14.7 points in the series - more than four below his regular-season average - and was just 1-of-8 from 3-point range in the Game 3 loss.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: The trio of James, Irving and Love are meshing and Detroit hasn’t figured out how to slow any of the three. Love has also been a force on the boards with three consecutive double-doubles while averaging 21.3 points and 11.7 rebounds, and Irving is averaging a team-best 26.3 points. James is averaging 22.3 points and had 13 rebounds and seven assists in Game 3 despite being just 8-of-24 shooting after making 21-of-35 over the first two games.

ABOUT THE PISTONS: All-Star center Andre Drummond spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench in Game 3 as his porous free-throw shooting again was a problem. Drummond was 1-of-6 from the line in Game 3 - he is 6-for-24 in the series - and only played 93 seconds in the final stanza as coach Stan Van Gundy couldn’t afford to give possessions away. “Yeah, because you can’t do anything with him,” Van Gundy told reporters. “He can’t run to set a screen, he can’t do anything. You’ve just got opportunities to foul him. Now would they have [fouled]? I don’t know. But I gave him one possession - we’re behind. We can’t go down and play for zero points.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers held a 46-32 rebounding edge in Game 3 and grabbed 12 offensive boards for the second time in the series.

2. Detroit F Marcus Morris is 7-of-21 shooting over the past two games after scoring 20 points in the series opener.

3. Cleveland made 12 3-pointers in Game 3 and has made 44 in the series.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 102, Pistons 95