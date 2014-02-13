Cavaliers 93, Pistons 89: Tristan Thompson scored 14 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 rebounds as visiting Cleveland rallied to record its first four-game winning streak in four seasons.

Kyrie Irving had 23 points - including a big 3-pointer in the final minute - as the Cavaliers entered the All-Star break on a high note just a week after firing general manager Chris Grant. Jarrett Jack contributed nine points and eight assists for Cleveland, which snapped a seven-game slide in the series.

Josh Smith led four Pistons in double figures with 18 points while Andre Drummond and Greg Monroe had 16 apiece. Kyle Singler chipped in 12 but was just 2-for-9 from the floor - part of a 39.8-percent shooting performance by Detroit, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Pistons scored 11 of the game’s first 13 points and maintained their advantage all the way into the fourth, going up 76-66 on six straight points by Will Bynum. Thompson scored eight points in a 12-2 run that allowed the Cavaliers to tie it at 78 with five minutes to go.

Irving’s free throws with 2:05 left gave Cleveland its first lead at 82-81 and Thompson threw down consecutive putback slams to make it 86-83 with a minute remaining. Singler made two at the line to pull the hosts within a point before Irving hit a huge 3-pointer with 27.2 seconds to go, adding four free throws down the stretch to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cavaliers C Anderson Varejao (back) missed his second straight game. ... Drummond grabbed 17 rebounds to help Detroit earn a 53-45 advantage on the boards. ... Pistons leading scorer G Brandon Jennings was held to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting, going 3-for-11 FROM beyond the arc.