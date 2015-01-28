Irving scores 38 as Cavaliers win seventh straight

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Guard Kyrie Irving keeps strengthening his case for an All-Star berth while the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to enhance their reputation as an Eastern Conference power.

Irving tied his season high with 38 points and the Cavs extended their winning streak to seven games with a 103-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at The Palace.

Irving, who also had six assists and three steals, reached the 30-point mark for the seventh time this season.

Cleveland coach David Blatt can’t imagine his peers passing over Irving, the team’s fourth-year point guard, as an All-Star reserve for next month’s game in New York.

“He’s an All-Star player,” Blatt said. “I sure hope he’s there because he sure deserves it.”

Irving scored 16 fourth-quarter points to put away the pesky Pistons, who lost their third straight.

“Just trying to take quality shots,” said Irving, who was 13 for 23 from the field, including 6 for 10 on 3-point attempts, and 6 for 6 from the free throw line. “Having the luxury of having other great players with you opens up the floor for everyone. You’ve just got to be ready to knock down jump shots and be willing to make plays for anybody and everybody else.”

All-Star forward LeBron James supplied 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Cavs (26-20). Irving and James also hit the 30-point mark together against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 16.

James gave his supporters a scare when he tumbled to the floor in the closing seconds of the third quarter and came up clutching his left wrist. He remained in the game and contributed 10 fourth-quarter points.

“It was cause for worry,” Blatt said. “If that’s not the understatement of the year, I don’t know what is.”

Point guard D.J. Augustin led the Pistons (17-29) with 19 points and nine assists. Power forward Greg Monroe had 17 points and 12 rebounds while reserve forward Anthony Tolliver tied his season high with 16 points. Center Andre Drummond chipped in 12 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocks.

Detroit was playing its second game without starting point guard Brandon Jennings, who suffered a season-ending, ruptured Achilles tendon injury at Milwaukee on Saturday.

The Pistons were hampered by committing 18 turnovers and getting out-rebounded through the first three quarters, when Cleveland built a double-digit lead.

“I don’t think they’re looking for any excuses,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I don’t think they’re making any excuses. I don’t think they have any lack of confidence in their ability to win. (Just) take care of the ball and rebound.”

Augustin’s inability to contain Irving also played a big part.

“He’s a great player,” Augustin said. “We knew coming into the game we had to stop him and LeBron, and I don’t think we did a great job of that. Our effort was there, but like I said they’re two great players.”

James and Irving combined for 30 first-half points as the Cavs took a 47-39 halftime lead.

Cleveland’s lead mushroomed to 14 midway through the third behind a 9-0 run. Power forward Kevin Love hit an open 3-pointer during that stretch and center Timofey Mozgov finished it off with a jump hook to make 67-53. Irving nudged the advantage to 15 at 73-58 with a three.

James fed Irving for another three to start the fourth quarter to make it 78-64, then dunked a couple minutes later off an Irving steal for an 80-68 lead.

The Pistons couldn’t get closer than six the remainder of the game, as Irving never cooled off.

“He’s going to have nights when he’s not at his best but if you look at his body of work pretty much from the get-go, you’ve seen a pretty good year out of one of the premier point guards in the NBA,” Blatt said.

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said the team would add another point guard to help replace starter Brandon Jennings, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. He’s not planning on making a major move. “To go out and get a guy who would be a huge difference-maker, you’d probably have to give up something that would hurt you down the road,” he said. “We’re not in panic mode.” ... Cleveland averaged 114.3 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field while winning its previous six games. ... The Cavs began a stretch of four games in five nights that continues with a home game against Portland on Wednesday. ... Detroit PF Greg Monroe was averaging 16.5 points and 12.9 rebounds over the past 14 games. ... Cleveland won three of the last four meetings.