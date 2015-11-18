Drummond powers Pistons past Cavs

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Just 11 games into the season, LeBron James feels his teammates need to get tougher.

“We’re too relaxed, too nice,” the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar forward said after his team fell apart in the late going of a 104-99 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. “Just too nice.”

Detroit center Andre Drummond powered for 25 points and 18 rebounds as the Pistons rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit at The Palace to hand the Cavaliers their second straight loss.

James says his team must stop resting on its laurels and start preparing for games with a better sense of purpose.

”You can’t play down to the competition at this point,“ said James, who scored a game-high 30 points and passed Jerry West on the all-time scoring list. ”We’re not better than (anyone) in the league. We’ve got so much work to do at this point.

“We shouldn’t feel entitled,” James added. “That’s what I continue to say. We’re not entitled to a win, we’re not entitled to being Eastern Conference champions. That’s last year. It’s a totally different year. Until we figure that out, we’re going to continue to put ourselves in positions to lose basketball games.”

While the Cavs felt they let one slip, the Pistons were just glad to break a four-game losing streak.

Drummond, the Pistons’ fourth-year center, scored 10 fourth-quarter points but point guard Reggie Jackson was the difference down the stretch.

He supplied 23 points, including six free throws in the final minute, along with 12 assists. He also switched onto James on a few late possessions. James committed two turnovers and misfired on a five-foot shot in the final 1:08.

“Our guys did a pretty good job of staying in front of him,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “He missed the shots he made in the first half. You’ve seen him long enough. He can get those same shots and make all three.”

Van Gundy credited Jackson for sparking the comeback, as Detroit finished the game on a 14-4 run.

“That’s probably the best game he’s played since he’s been in Detroit in terms of his energy and mixing his scoring and his passes,” Van Gundy said. “You just couldn’t have a much better game than he did tonight.”

Jackson committed 17 turnovers during the losing streak on the West Coast and had a lot of time to think over his mistakes on the plane ride home. He came to a simple conclusion.

“Find a way to get a win and just be better,” he said. “Be better for my teammates. I haven’t done that the past few games. I haven’t played as well as I thought I should on a night in, night out basis.”

Power forward Ersan Ilyasova added 20 points and six rebounds and small forward Marcus Morris chipped in 14 points for Detroit.

James reached the scoring milestone on a 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining in the first quarter. James needed 10 points to pass the Los Angeles Lakers legend for 19th place on the all-time scoring list. West finished his career with 25,192 points.

Cleveland power forward Kevin Love had 19 points and nine rebounds while guards J.R. Smith and Mo Williams tossed in 15 points apiece.

NOTES: Pistons C Andre Drummond’s streak of 10 consecutive double-doubles entering the game was the longest in franchise history since Dave DeBusschere had 13 straight in 1966-67. ... Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy sees one major change in the Cavaliers’ plan of attack. “They’re involving Kevin Love a lot more,” he said. The power forward averaged 17.2 points and 15.1 shots through the first 10 games. ... The Cavs won the last four meetings at The Palace. ... Cleveland has won 34 of its last 36 games when reaching 100 points. ... The Pistons have used the same starting lineup through their first 11 games. ... Cavs PF Tristan Thompson can stretch his consecutive-games streak to 300 against Milwaukee on Thursday.