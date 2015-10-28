Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving (left knee) and G Iman Shumpert (right wrist) did not play in the season opener against the Bulls.

F LeBron James (back) took part in a series of rigorous pregame back stretches but still started the season opener Tuesday in Chicago.

F LeBron James scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 36 minutes against the Bulls, but he was foiled in a bid to tie the game in the final seconds. James drove to the paint against Bulls F Pau Gasol, who used his left hand to swat James’ layup attempt out of bounds with 3.6 seconds remaining.