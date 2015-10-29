Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving might not be back until January due to a fractured left knee cap.

C/F Tristan Thompson played in his 290th consecutive game Wednesday night. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan (323) is the only player with a longer active streak. Thompson finished with five points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes at Memphis.

F LeBron James was one of the few Cavaliers who had an off night. He made just four of 13 shots from the floor and finished with 12 points. He was in jeopardy of having his 642 consecutive-game streak scoring in double figures -- the third longest in NBA history behind Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar -- snapped, but he dropped in a free throw with 7:43 left to extend it.

F Richard Jefferson paced the Cavs’ reserves with 14 points, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

F Kevin Love had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Cleveland to a road win over Memphis on Wednesday.