FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 8, 2015 / 11:28 PM / in 2 years

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jared Cunningham made his first career start on Friday in place of injured G J.R. Smith. Cunningham, 24, led the Cavs in scoring during a disjointed preseason and made the final roster because of his strong defensive effort. The Cavs are his fifth team in four years.

G Jared Cunningham made his first career start on Friday in place of injured G J.R. Smith.

F LeBron James took a knee to his left quad in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ 108-102 Friday night win over Philadelphia.

G J.R. Smith sat out Friday night’s game with an injury. Coach David Blatt labeled Smith as “doubtful but hopeful” for Sunday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

G J.R. Smith is “doubtful but hopeful” for Sunday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.