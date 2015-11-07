Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Jared Cunningham made his first career start on Friday in place of injured G J.R. Smith. Cunningham, 24, led the Cavs in scoring during a disjointed preseason and made the final roster because of his strong defensive effort. The Cavs are his fifth team in four years.

F LeBron James took a knee to his left quad in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ 108-102 Friday night win over Philadelphia.

G J.R. Smith sat out Friday night’s game with an injury. Coach David Blatt labeled Smith as “doubtful but hopeful” for Sunday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

