Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
November 14, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Joe Harris was assigned to the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League. He has played in four games for the Cavs this season, averaging 3.5 minutes. Harris will be available for the Charge’s opening game against the Maine Red Claws on Saturday night.

G Joe Harris was assigned to the Canton Charge of the NBA D-League. Harris has played in four games for the Cavs this season, averaging 3.5 minutes.

G Kyrie Irving missed his ninth game of the season on Friday with a fractured knee.

G Iman Shumpert missed his ninth contest Friday with a ruptured extensor carpi ulnaris.

