Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Joe Harris was assigned to the Canton Charge of the NBA D-League. Harris has played in four games for the Cavs this season, averaging 3.5 minutes.

G Kyrie Irving missed his ninth game of the season on Friday with a fractured knee.

G Iman Shumpert missed his ninth contest Friday with a ruptured extensor carpi ulnaris.

F LeBron James and G Mo Williams ignited the fourth-quarter turnaround, accounting for 21 of the Cavaliers’ 24 fourth quarter points. The Knicks led 80-74 with 5:24 to play before Cleveland closed it out with a 16-4 run. James finished with 31 points and Williams scored 20. “It is great to have guys who can help you close out games,” James said. “I thought everyone did a great job on both ends of the floor, especially Mo (Williams), who came through with a timely shot and free throws at the end.”

G Mo Williams and F LeBron James ignited the fourth-quarter turnaround, accounting for 21 of the Cavaliers’ 24 fourth quarter points. The Knicks led 80-74 with 5:24 to play before Cleveland closed it out with a 16-4 run. James finished with 31 points and Williams scored 20.