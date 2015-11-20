Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F Tristan Thompson appeared in his 300th consecutive game on Thursday night, the second-longest streak in the league behind the Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan (332 entering Thursday). Thompson is the fourth Cavs player to appear in 300 straight games, according to Elias Sports Bureau, joining Jim Chones (361), Austin Carr (351) and Danny Ferry (301).

G J.R. Smith had an X-ray on his right hand recently after it swelled up. Smith said it revealed a broken bone in the thumb that he never knew he had. It healed on its own and Smith said team doctors don’t know when it occurred or how long ago, but it still swells occasionally when the hand gets hit.