Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Joe Harris was assigned to the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League. He has appeared in two games for the Charge this season, averaging 26 points on .487 shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 38.5 minutes per game. He has played in four games for the Cavs this season, scoring three points.

C Timofey Mozgov will miss approximately two weeks with a strained right shoulder, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Friday.

PG Mo Williams (ankle) will sit out his straight game when the Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.