#US NBA
November 29, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Matthew Dellavedova returned to the lineup after missing one game with a calf injury.

C Timofey Mozgov returned to the Cavs’ starting lineup after missing the previous three games with a shoulder injury.

F LeBron James extended his personal winning streak Friday night as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 95-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

G J.R. Smith scored 11 points Friday. He provided the offense when the Cavs needed it most down the stretch. The Cavs trailed by seven early in the fourth quarter but went on a 14-4 run to take the lead, and then Smith took over. His 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining gave the Cavs a 92-88 lead, and Charlotte never got closer than two again.

F Kevin Love had 18 points and 16 rebounds Friday although he played just 30 minutes and was on the bench down the stretch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
