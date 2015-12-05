Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James, who scored 23 of the Cavaliers’ final 26 points in regulation to send Friday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans into overtime. James, who finished with a game-high 37 points, was held scoreless in overtime, missing the only two shots he took. In the fourth quarter, James almost won the game single-handedly by hitting 9 of 15 shots. But his 15-foot, fadeaway jumper over forward Dante Cunningham failed to go down as regulation time expired. “What else was I going to do?” James said of his fourth-quarter heroics. “I tried to make something happen for our team, be aggressive and see if I could make a push, and if not, at least I put in the effort.”