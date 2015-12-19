Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving (knee) did not play again Thursday as the Cavs beat the Thunder. He might make his season debut Sunday against the 76ers.

C Tristan Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds, including 11 offensive rebounds, in the Cavs’ win over the Thunder.

G Iman Shumpert, who did not play Thursday because of a groin injury, delivered his daughter early Wednesday morning in the bathroom floor of his house. His fiancee, Teyana Taylor, wrote on her Instagram account that she didn’t know she was in labor until she felt the baby’s head. Shumpert tied headphones around the umbilical cord until paramedics arrived. The couple named their daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr.

F LeBron James scored 33 points and fell one rebound shy of his first triple-double of the season, and the Cavaliers beat Oklahoma City 104-100 Thursday.

G Mo Williams, who sprained his thumb during Tuesday’s win at the Boston Celtics, did not play Thursday against Oklahoma City.

F Kevin Love didn’t make much of an impact until the fourth quarter, when his rare four-point play tied the game at 78 and his full-court, football style pass to James led to a three-point play that gave Cleveland an 81-78 lead over Oklahoma City.