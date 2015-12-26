FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
December 27, 2015

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F LeBron James had 25 points, but it took him 26 shots, for Cleveland, which got used to winning these types of games. The Cavaliers brought the best record in the Eastern Conference into the showdown in part because it hadn’t lost this season -- and in fact for 31 games in a row -- when holding an opponent to 96 points or fewer.

F Kevin Love contributed 10 points and a game-high 18 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were playing the opener of a four-game Western swing. Cleveland moves on to play Saturday night at Portland.

