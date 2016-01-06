FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
January 7, 2016 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kyrie Irving finished off the Raptors with season highs of 25 points and eight assists Monday night. Irving talked for weeks about knocking the rust off. That process looks nearly complete. “He’s much better than an All-Star,” Cavs F LeBron James said.

C Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs in a win over the Raptors on Monday.

F LeBron James had 20 points and seven assists while sitting out the fourth quarter of the Cavs’ win over the Raptors on Monday.

G J.R. Smith made a season-high eight 3-pointers, accounting for all of his 24 points, in the Cavs’ win over the Raptors.

F Kevin Love had 14 points and nine rebounds after missing the morning shootaround because he was ill.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
