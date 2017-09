F LeBron James scored 16 points for the Cavs, who fell to 0-3 this season against the West’s elite -- the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

G J.R. Smith had 14 points for the Cavs, who fell to 0-3 this season against the West’s elite -- the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

F Kevin Love’s only basket Monday was a 3-pointer late in the first half.