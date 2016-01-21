Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

C Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his 100th career double-double.

G J.R. Smith’s flagrant-2 foul on Monday might have been based on reputation, coach David Blatt said Wednesday. “Looking at that play, I‘m not sure if that was someone else that that’s a flagrant foul,” Blatt said.

Fs Kevin Love and LeBron James scored 17 points apiece in three quarters Wednesday. Love, also pulled down 18 rebounds for his 19th double-double and fifth in six games. All of Love’s boards came on the defensive end and the Cavaliers scored 17 points immediately after he had a rebound.