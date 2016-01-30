Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

PG Kyrie Irving was averaging just 3.8 assists before Friday’s game since returning from a knee injury last month, but coach Tyronn Lue is more concerned with his scoring. “I want him to attack first and then if it opens to an assist, then make the play,” Lue said. “I don’t think anybody can stop him one on one.”

G Kyrie Irving, the team’s floor leader, supplied 28 points for the Cavaliers (33-12), who are 3-1 since Lue replaced David Blatt as head coach. “Part of our success as a team is me pushing the pace and being aggressive and getting other players shots,” Irving said. “With the pace we’re trying to play at, that we want to continue to play at, it’s important for me to do that. I take it as a personal challenge.”

C Tristan Thompson added a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Cavs made all but two of their 29 free throws and had a 47-39 rebounding advantage.

F Lebron James became the youngest player ever to reach 26,000 points when he made two free throws during the third quarter. James became the 17th player in league history to hit 26,000. The All-Star forward finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and a team-high eight assists.

F Kevin Love, who was passed over by the Eastern Conference coaches as an All-Star reserve, erupted for 29 points in his second-highest scoring game this season. Cleveland’s power forward scored 34 against Orlando on Nov. 23.“We’ve got to learn on the fly with Ty being the head coach,” said Love, who made five of the team’s nine 3-pointers. “It’s going to take a little bit more time, but it was good to see that tonight.”