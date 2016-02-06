FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
#Intel
February 7, 2016 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Matthew Dellavedova missed his second game on Friday night with a sore left hamstring. Coach Ty Lue indicated Dellavedova could miss Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans as well.

G Kyrie Irving had 19 points and six assists for the Cavaliers in a loss to the Celtics on Friday.

F LeBron James scored 30 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, but was so upset about the Cavs’ last-second loss to the Celtics that he put in a rare postgame workout before speaking with reporters. “It’s how we lost. It hurts,” James said. “It’s been a while since I felt like this.”

G J.R. Smith was not invited to the 3-point shooting event at All-Star weekend. He has never been invited despite ranking 18th all time in 3-pointers made. F LeBron James campaigned for him to make the team last month but to no avail. “I might take the Marshawn Lynch approach on this one, so I don’t get fined,” Smith said. “I got a lot to say about it, but I‘m not going to say anything because it’s not going to help it.”

G J.R. Smith scored 20 points before fouling out on a critical play in the final seconds of the Cavs’ loss to the Celtics on Friday.

F Kevin Love’s run of bad luck against the Celtics continued when he left the game late in the third quarter with a bruised thigh.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
