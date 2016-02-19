Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F Channing Frye was acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Orlando Magic and sent C Anderson Varejao to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade on Thursday. Cleveland will also send a second-round pick and G Jared Cunningham to Orlando, which is expected to waive him. Portland will reportedly waive Varejao. In 44 games this season, Frye has averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds on 43.5 percent shooting from the field and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range. Frye, 32, will be joining his fifth team since entering the league as a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2005. In 701 games for the Knicks, Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Orlando, Frye has averaged 9.3 points while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. In recent years, Frye has become a formidable threat from 3-point range. He attempted 70 3-pointers in his first four seasons, but in his last six seasons, he has made 39 percent (778 of 1993) of his 3-point shots.