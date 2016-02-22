Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Kyrie Irving left Sunday’s game early in the second quarter with flu-like symptoms.

F Iman Shumpert sat out Sunday’s game with a sprained left shoulder. Coach Tyronn Lue said it was just precautionary.

F LeBron James scored only two points in the game’s first 10 minutes, but finished with 25 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

G J.R. Smith added 15 points as the Cavaliers improved to 40-14.

F Richard Jefferson came off the bench for Cleveland Sunday and scored 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting. That included knocking down three of his four attempts from behind the 3-point line. Despite being in his 15th year, Jefferson was also called upon to guard both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook .

F Kevin Love has shown how valuable he can be to a title-contending team. That included posting 29 points and 11 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 115-92 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

F Channing Frye didn’t travel with the team to Oklahoma City and has yet to play or practice since being traded to the Cavaliers.