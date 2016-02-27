Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Iman Shumpert (left shoulder stinger) returned to the lineup Friday after missing three games with a shoulder injury. He suffered a stinger on Feb. 18 against the Chicago Bulls when he reached for a steal. He stayed in the game and the injury was revealed the next day.

G Mo Williams (sore left knee) did not travel with the team to continue treatment.

F Richard Jefferson scored six points in going 2-for-2 on 3-point attempts but was a minus-12 while playing only 7:31 in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 99-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday. In the 12 games before Friday, the veteran was averaging 5.1 points and 14.9 minutes a game and was a plus 1.7. He had reached double figures in scoring twice in that time. In three games since scoring 15 points in 25 minutes against Oklahoma City on Feb, 21, he has scored two, seven and six points, playing 15 minutes and 20 minutes before sitting most of the game Friday on the bench.