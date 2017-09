G Jordan McRae signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday, and he scored eight points in seven minutes against Washington.

F LeBron James received a day off Sunday, and the Cavaliers lost 113-99 to the Wizards. It was the second game James missed this season.

F Richard Jefferson replaced LeBron James to make his fourth start of the season. He scored 10 points in 33 minutes.