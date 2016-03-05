Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Matthew Dellavedova made 2 of 3 3-point shots on Friday and is now shooting 50 percent (12 of 24) from deep in his last six games.

G Kyrie Irving had 21 points and eight assists in the Cavaliers’ 108-83 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

G Iman Shumpert’s shooting woes continue. Shumpert missed all three of his shots from the field on Friday night and is 0 of 9 in his last two games.

F LeBron James played a role in Kendrick Lamar’s new album, which he dropped late Thursday night after James urged him to do so following his Grammy’s performance. Anthony Tiffith, chief executive of Lamar’s label, confirmed in a tweet the album was released thanks to James’ request.

F LeBron James had 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while making his first start at power forward. “Our offense is a lot faster, a little bit more precise with me at the four,” James said. “I don’t see a downfall to it. If you’re in shape, you should be fine with it.”