Hurricane Harvey
#US NBA
March 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kyrie Irving scored 30 points in Cleveland’s victory Wednesday, his fifth 30-point performance of the season and his sixth straight contest with at least 20. Irving has connected on 44 of 92 shots (47.8 percent) of his shots over that period. He also knocked down five of six free throws against Sacramento and is 24-for-25 over his past six games.

F Tristan Thompson contributed 18 points and 15 rebounds for Cleveland, which moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Toronto Raptors atop the Eastern Conference.

F LeBron James finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the arena where his career started on Oct. 29, 2003, as Cleveland rebounded from a 106-103 loss at short-handed Memphis on Monday.

F Kevin Love, who has struggled shooting recently, finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and his four-point play was one of only two 3’s he hit against Sacramento.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
