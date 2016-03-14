FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 15, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kyrie Irving added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who won their third straight and sixth in seven games. "We made shots," said Irving, who sank just seven of 17 from the floor and two of seven 3-pointers. "We made (the Clippers) come into defensive rotations. We made it uncomfortable for DeAndre to come out and guard Kevin when we went small and (James) goes to the four, so it was hard for them to match up with us when we go small like that."

F LeBron James scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds in three quarters in his club's rout of the Clippers. James, who scored 16 points in the first half, connected on nine of 15 shots from the floor and three of four 3-pointers in 31 minutes. He also passed Kevin Johnson for 19th on the NBA's all-time assists list with 6,716.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
