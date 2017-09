PG Kyrie Irving, their youngest starter, is taking charge, leading the Cavs in scoring for the fourth time in the last six games. He had 26 points Friday, following his 33 points on Wednesday. He has scored 20 points or more in nine of the last 11 games.

F LeBron James returned to action Friday after missing Wednesday’s win over Dallas to rest.

F Kevin Love played Friday despite missing the morning practice with the flu.