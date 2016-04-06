Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

PG Kyrie Irving missed Sunday’s game against Charlotte but went through a shootaround on Tuesday morning and showed enough improvement to return to the starting lineup against the Bucks on Tuesday night. Irving’s return sends G Matthew Dellavedova back to the bench. Dellavedova had six points and nine assists starting in place of Irving against the Hornets.

PG Kyrie Irving went through a shootaround on Tuesday morning and showed enough improvement to return to the starting lineup against the Bucks. He played 27 minutes and scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting including three 3-pointers to go along with six assists.

F LeBron James had a relatively quiet night, scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field Tuesday.

G JR Smith scored all 21 of his points in the first half on Tuesday night as the Cavs rolled to a 109-80 victory over Milwaukee. Smith made seven 3-pointers, including four in the first quarter.

F Kevin Love had 15 of his 17 points before the break as the Cavaliers took a 67-43 lead.