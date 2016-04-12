FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
April 12, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jordan McRae was recalled by the Cavaliers from Canton of the D-League on Monday. McRae previously played in seven games for the Suns and 13 for the Cavs this season, producing averages of 3.1 points and 0.9 assists.

C Sasha Kaun was recalled by the Cavaliers from Canton of the D-League on Monday. Kaun, 30, averageed 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds in 23 games for Cleveland earlier this season.

C Tristan Thompson has been named the starting center for the postseason. Thompson had been alternating with Timofey Mozgov.

G Iman Shumpert sat out Monday and will miss Wednesday’s final regular-season game after getting his left knee drained over the weekend.

G Mo Williams returned to Florida Monday for what is believed to be his third visit with Dr. James Andrews because of his ailing left knee.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
