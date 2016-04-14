FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
April 14, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jordan McRae was recalled by the Cavaliers from the Canton Charge after he played in Game 1 of the NBA Development League Eastern Conference finals. In Canton’s game Tuesday night, McRae had 21 points, four rebounds and five assists in 46 minutes.

C Sasha Kaun was recalled by the Cavaliers from the Canton Charge after he played in Game 1 of the NBA Development League Eastern Conference finals. In Canton’s game Tuesday night, Kaun finished with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 30 minutes.

C Tristan Thompson ended the regular season playing in 370 consecutive games, a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NBA.

G Dahntay Jones was signed by the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Jones, 35, provides insurance while guards Iman Shumpert and Mo Williams fight left knee injuries. Shumpert is expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs. Jones spent all season in the NBA Development League.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
