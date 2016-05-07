FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Kyrie Irving has been especially deadly for the Cavaliers. In the three games against Atlanta, Irving has made 11 of 15 3-pointers and is averaging 21.3 points per game.

F LeBron James helped lead a late comeback in a 121-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Philips Arena.

F Kevin Love responded with a big game Friday, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

F Channing Frye hit seven of Cleveland’s 21 3-pointers in a 121-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at Philips Arena.

