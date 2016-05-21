Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

G Matthew Dellavedova limped out of the game after turning his ankle in the second half and did not return, although coach Tyronn Lue indicated that the guard would be fine.

G Kyrie Irving is shooting 59 percent in the Eastern Conference finals and averaging 26.5 points through two games. He finished with 26 in Game 2 on Thursday.

C Tristan Thompson had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs in a Game 2 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

F LeBron James recorded his 15th career postseason triple-double Thursday -- 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

G J.R. Smith scored 13 points for the Cavs in a Game 2 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

F Kevin Love had 19 points for the Cavs in a Game 2 win over the Raptors on Thursday.