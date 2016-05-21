FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
May 22, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Matthew Dellavedova limped out of the game after turning his ankle in the second half and did not return, although coach Tyronn Lue indicated that the guard would be fine.

G Kyrie Irving is shooting 59 percent in the Eastern Conference finals and averaging 26.5 points through two games. He finished with 26 in Game 2 on Thursday.

C Tristan Thompson had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs in a Game 2 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

F LeBron James recorded his 15th career postseason triple-double Thursday -- 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

G J.R. Smith scored 13 points for the Cavs in a Game 2 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

F Kevin Love had 19 points for the Cavs in a Game 2 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.