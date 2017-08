G/F Dahntay Jones was waived by the Cavaliers to finalize their 15-man roster ahead of Wednesday's season opener against the New York Knicks. Jones, 35, joined the Cavaliers for his 12th NBA season last year and played in only one game, totaling 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks. He appeared in 15 postseason games with the Cavaliers, averaging 1.1 points in 3.3 minutes per game.