FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 6, 2016 / 2:56 AM / 10 months ago

Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, including 10 rebounds in the first quarter, during a win over Boston on Thursday.

F LeBron James scored a season-high 30 points to go with his 12 assists Thursday, putting up 20 points in the third quarter as Cleveland beat Boston. "We want to continue to get better," said James, who is two points shy of Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946) for 10th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. "When we get up on teams we've got to figure out how to continue to just push the lead up or just keep it where it is and not allow teams to get back into the game."

F Kevin Love scored a season-high 26 points in the Cavaliers' win over the Celtics on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.