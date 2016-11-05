Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavs, including 10 rebounds in the first quarter, during a win over Boston on Thursday.

F LeBron James scored a season-high 30 points to go with his 12 assists Thursday, putting up 20 points in the third quarter as Cleveland beat Boston. "We want to continue to get better," said James, who is two points shy of Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946) for 10th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. "When we get up on teams we've got to figure out how to continue to just push the lead up or just keep it where it is and not allow teams to get back into the game."

F Kevin Love scored a season-high 26 points in the Cavaliers' win over the Celtics on Thursday.