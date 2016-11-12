Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

PG Kyrie Irving scored 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 105-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

F LeBron James added 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 105-94 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

G J.R. Smith scored 17 points and sank five 3-pointers. The Cavaliers have made at least 11 3-pointers in every game this season. That included Tuesday's 110-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but they also missed 31 attempts.

F Kevin Love had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-1), who dominated the Wizards from behind the 3-point arc. Cleveland finished 14 of 33 while Washington went 3 for 15