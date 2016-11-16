Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F LeBron James fell one rebound shy of a triple-double with 28 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. He had six assists in the fourth quarter alone.

G J.R. Smith didn't play on Tuesday night and is questionable for Wednesday with a right ankle sprain. Smith is just three 3-pointers behind Dirk Nowitzki for 15th on the all-time list.

F/C Channing Frye scored 21 points and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc in the final minute lifted to help the Cavs to a 121-117 win over Toronto. Frye has made 11 3-pointers in his past two games. "The minute that (opposing center) touches the paint, it's over. Welcome to Frye-land," Frye said. "There's too much room, I'm 7-foot and I have a green light, and I'm playing with maybe the best passer in the league (LeBron James). He's throwing darts out there."