Cleveland Cavaliers - PlayerWatch

F Tristan Thompson is averaging 1.8 blocks per game -- more than double his career mark of 0.8. He ranks in the top 10 in blocked shots after finishing tied for 72nd last season. "The last couple of years we just talked to him about being a better rim protector and being in the right spots," coach Tyronn Lue said. "This year, he has come out and done it. Tristan has really found his way defensively. We know he's a great inbound defender, great pick-and-roll defender, great post defender. But now helping on the weakside, getting blocked shots and protecting the basket has been great for us."